The 2023 RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club will have Mark Hubbard in the field in Toronto, Canada from June 8-11, up against the par-72, 7,264-yard course, with a purse of $9,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Hubbard at the RBC Canadian Open this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mark Hubbard Insights

Hubbard has finished below par 12 times and shot 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day five times.

Over his last 20 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Hubbard has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Hubbard has finished with a score better than the tournament average in four of his past five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Hubbard will look to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 29 -6 278 0 20 3 4 $2.2M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

RBC Canadian Open Insights and Stats

Hubbard has had an average finish of 52nd at this tournament in four appearances, including a personal best 44th-place.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Hubbard finished 44th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

The par-72 course measures 7,264 yards this week, which is 37 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Oakdale Golf & Country Club checks in at 7,264 yards, 13 yards longer than the average course Hubbard has played in the past year (7,251 yards).

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, averaging 3.19 strokes to finish in the 47th percentile of the field.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday ranked in the 65th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.14).

Hubbard was better than 53% of the golfers at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.72.

Hubbard failed to record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (the other golfers averaged 1.2).

On the 16 par-3s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hubbard recorded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 3.3).

Hubbard recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 4.5 on the 40 par-4s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

In that most recent tournament, Hubbard's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 13 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Hubbard finished The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 4.8.

On the 16 par-5s at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Hubbard recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.7.

RBC Canadian Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 8-11, 2023

June 8-11, 2023 Course: Oakdale Golf & Country Club

Oakdale Golf & Country Club Location: Toronto, Canada

Toronto, Canada Par: 72 / 7,264 yards

72 / 7,264 yards Hubbard Odds to Win: +8000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.