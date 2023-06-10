On Saturday, Nolan Jones (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Padres.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones has four doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .349.

Jones has recorded a hit in nine of 12 games this season (75.0%), including five multi-hit games (41.7%).

He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.

Jones has driven home a run in seven games this year (58.3%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games.

He has scored in four of 12 games so far this season.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 .333 AVG .368 .429 OBP .368 .542 SLG .632 3 XBH 3 1 HR 1 6 RBI 4 9/4 K/BB 7/0 4 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings