Juan Soto and Charlie Blackmon are two of the players with prop bets available when the San Diego Padres and the Colorado Rockies play at Coors Field on Saturday (at 3:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rockies vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Charlie Blackmon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Blackmon Stats

Blackmon has 56 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 21 walks and 26 RBI.

He has a .267/.349/.424 slash line on the year.

Blackmon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres Jun. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 8 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Giants Jun. 7 1-for-5 0 0 2 2 vs. Giants Jun. 6 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 at Royals Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

McMahon Stats

Ryan McMahon has recorded 60 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .261/.337/.474 so far this year.

McMahon takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Jun. 6 2-for-5 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Jun. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Charlie Blackmon, Ryan McMahon or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Soto Stats

Soto has 16 doubles, 10 home runs, 56 walks and 31 RBI (58 total hits). He has stolen five bases.

He's slashed .269/.421/.481 so far this season.

Soto will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a walk and five RBI.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 7 5-for-5 1 0 4 6 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.