On Saturday, Ryan McMahon (.300 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Padres.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

  • McMahon leads Colorado with 60 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .474.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
  • McMahon has gotten a hit in 39 of 61 games this year (63.9%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (26.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • McMahon has driven in a run in 23 games this year (37.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 28 games this season (45.9%), including multiple runs in four games.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 31
.295 AVG .229
.375 OBP .300
.536 SLG .415
17 XBH 12
5 HR 4
23 RBI 13
43/14 K/BB 37/12
2 SB 2

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combine to allow 66 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
  • Weathers gets the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.35 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed 1 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.35, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .293 batting average against him.
