Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 10
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Ryan McMahon (.300 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Padres.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 60 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .474.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 75th, his on-base percentage ranks 72nd, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- McMahon has gotten a hit in 39 of 61 games this year (63.9%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (26.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- McMahon has driven in a run in 23 games this year (37.7%), including seven games with more than one RBI (11.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (45.9%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|31
|.295
|AVG
|.229
|.375
|OBP
|.300
|.536
|SLG
|.415
|17
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|13
|43/14
|K/BB
|37/12
|2
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Padres have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 66 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Weathers gets the start for the Padres, his eighth of the season. He is 1-4 with a 5.35 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed 1 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 5.35, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .293 batting average against him.
