Charlie Blackmon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Charlie Blackmon -- .186 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on June 11 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.
Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Charlie Blackmon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Charlie Blackmon At The Plate
- Blackmon has 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .265.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 61st in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 88th in slugging.
- Blackmon has gotten a hit in 40 of 56 games this season (71.4%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (26.8%).
- In five games this year, he has hit a home run (8.9%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 32.1% of his games this season, Blackmon has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3%.
- In 27 of 56 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|.282
|AVG
|.245
|.358
|OBP
|.333
|.462
|SLG
|.372
|13
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|8
|15/13
|K/BB
|18/8
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.79 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up 67 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.21 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.