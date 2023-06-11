Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Elehuris Montero (batting .077 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .221 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
- Montero has gotten a hit in 10 of 22 games this season (45.5%), with more than one hit on four occasions (18.2%).
- He has homered in only one game this season.
- In seven games this season (31.8%), Montero has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|.320
|AVG
|.163
|.370
|OBP
|.182
|.400
|SLG
|.302
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|6/2
|K/BB
|21/0
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Snell (2-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.21, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
