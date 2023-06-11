Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 11
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .459 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Padres.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has 18 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .253.
- Tovar will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 over the course of his last games.
- Tovar has gotten a hit in 42 of 62 games this year (67.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (17.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 6.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 62), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 21 games this season (33.9%), with two or more RBI in five of them (8.1%).
- He has scored at least once 26 times this season (41.9%), including three games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|29
|.272
|AVG
|.233
|.308
|OBP
|.282
|.421
|SLG
|.379
|12
|XBH
|11
|2
|HR
|2
|13
|RBI
|13
|31/4
|K/BB
|35/7
|1
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres' 3.79 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- Snell makes the start for the Padres, his 13th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.21, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .224 batting average against him.
