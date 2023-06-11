The injury report for the Minnesota Lynx (1-7) ahead of their matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks (4-3) currently has two players. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, June 11 from Target Center.

The Lynx are coming off of a 71-69 loss to the Fever in their most recent outing on Friday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Diamond Miller Out Ankle 10.4 3 2.2 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Los Angeles Sparks Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jasmine Thomas Out Knee 5 1 0 Katie Lou Samuelson Out Personal - - -

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN and SportsNet LA

BSN and SportsNet LA Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier posts a team-leading 19.8 points per contest. She is also posting 6.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists, shooting 45.8% from the floor and 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jessica Shepard leads her team in both rebounds (8.6) and assists (4.9) per contest, and also puts up 9.5 points. Defensively, she averages 0.6 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Tiffany Mitchell averages 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 50% from the field.

Kayla McBride is putting up 14.2 points, 2.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Dorka Juhasz posts 3.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, she posts 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Lynx vs. Sparks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total - 162.5

