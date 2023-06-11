Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Padres - June 11
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.375 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, June 11, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk is hitting .328 with 12 doubles, a triple, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 81.3% of his 32 games this season, Grichuk has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in just one game this year.
- In nine games this year (28.1%), Grichuk has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 16 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-run games (12.5%).
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|.368
|AVG
|.278
|.434
|OBP
|.322
|.544
|SLG
|.370
|11
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|16/6
|K/BB
|10/4
|0
|SB
|1
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- The Padres will send Snell (2-6) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 4.21 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 62 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- The 30-year-old has a 4.21 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
