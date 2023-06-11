The San Diego Padres (31-33) will be eyeing a series sweep when they square off with the Colorado Rockies (26-40) at Coors Field on Sunday, June 11 at 3:10 PM ET. Blake Snell will get the ball for the Padres, while Dinelson Lamet will take the hill for the Rockies.

The favored Padres have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Rockies, who are listed at +155. The total for the contest is set at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 11, 2023

Sunday, June 11, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Snell - SD (2-6, 4.21 ERA) vs Lamet - COL (1-3, 12.96 ERA)

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Padres have won 22 out of the 41 games, or 53.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Padres have gone 8-5 (winning 61.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for San Diego.

The Padres went 6-3 over the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (41.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win seven times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rockies vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Charlie Blackmon 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+190) Randal Grichuk 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Elias Díaz 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+130) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+190) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.