The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.325 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is hitting .240 with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks.

In 65.5% of his games this season (38 of 58), Profar has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (24.1%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 6.9% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Profar has driven in a run in 16 games this year (27.6%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 24 games this year (41.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 26 .278 AVG .194 .345 OBP .294 .444 SLG .311 15 XBH 6 2 HR 3 14 RBI 11 18/13 K/BB 29/15 0 SB 0

