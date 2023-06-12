The Colorado Rockies, including Nolan Jones (batting .400 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, three home runs, three walks and nine RBI), battle starting pitcher James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Padres.

Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nolan Jones At The Plate

Jones is batting .360 with four doubles, four home runs and four walks.

In 78.6% of his 14 games this season, Jones has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

Looking at the 14 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (28.6%), and in 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Jones has picked up an RBI in 64.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.4% of his games.

In six of 14 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 .355 AVG .368 .429 OBP .368 .710 SLG .632 5 XBH 3 3 HR 1 8 RBI 4 10/4 K/BB 7/0 4 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings