The Miami Heat are 8.5-point underdogs heading into a decisive Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead. The over/under is set at 209.5 in the matchup.

Nuggets vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • TV: ABC
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -8.5 209.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • In 71 games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 209.5 total points.
  • Denver's games this year have an average point total of 228.3, 18.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • The Nuggets' ATS record is 45-37-0 this season.
  • This season, Denver has been favored 61 times and won 43, or 70.5%, of those games.
  • Denver has a record of 16-6, a 72.7% win rate, when it's favored by -375 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 78.9%.

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Nuggets 71 86.6% 115.8 225.3 112.5 222.3 229.9
Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.3 109.8 222.3 219.6

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • The Nuggets have gone 9-1 in their past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 games, the Nuggets have hit the over three times.
  • Denver sports a better record against the spread in home games (25-16-0) than it does in road games (20-21-0).
  • The Nuggets put up six more points per game (115.8) than the Heat allow (109.8).
  • Denver has a 39-22 record against the spread and a 48-13 record overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nuggets vs. Heat Betting Splits

Nuggets and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44
Heat 30-52 1-1 41-41

Nuggets vs. Heat Point Insights

Nuggets Heat
115.8
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
12
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
39-22
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 15-15
48-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
27-7
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-36
28-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 38-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.