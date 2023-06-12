Player props can be found for Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo, among others, when the Denver Nuggets host the Miami Heat at Ball Arena on Monday at 8:30 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-105) 12.5 (-128) 9.5 (-139) 1.5 (+115)

The 29.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jokic on Monday is 5.0 more than his scoring average on the season (24.5).

Jokic's per-game rebound average -- 11.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under in Monday's game (12.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.8 per game -- is 0.3 higher than Monday's assist prop bet value (9.5).

Jokic has hit 0.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 5.5 (+105) 8.5 (-105) 2.5 (-182)

Jamal Murray is averaging 20.0 points per game this season, 5.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

He pulls down 3.9 rebounds per game, 1.6 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Murray has picked up 6.2 assists per game, 2.3 lower than his prop bet on Monday (8.5).

He has knocked down 2.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (-105) 6.5 (-118) 3.5 (+130) 0.5 (-143)

The 13.5-point over/under set for Aaron Gordon on Monday is 2.8 lower than his season scoring average of 16.3.

Gordon has grabbed 6.6 boards per game, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Gordon averages 3.0 assists, 0.5 less than his over/under on Monday.

Gordon has made 0.9 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Monday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 20.5 (+100) 10.5 (-120) 3.5 (-110)

Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 0.1 less than Monday's over/under.

Adebayo averages 1.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 10.5).

Adebayo averages 3.2 assists, 0.3 less than his over/under on Monday.

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-110) 6.5 (+105) 6.5 (+100) 1.5 (+170)

The 26.5 points prop total set for Jimmy Butler on Monday is 3.6 more than his season scoring average (22.9).

Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (6.5).

Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 1.2 less than Monday's assist over/under (6.5).

Butler has made 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

