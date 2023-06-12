How to Watch the Rockies vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 12
Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Monday at Fenway Park against James Paxton, who is projected to start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rockies vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Rockies Player Props
|Red Sox vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies have hit just 56 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.
- The Rockies rank ninth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored 298 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).
- The Rockies rank 21st with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- Colorado has pitched to a 5.18 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.
- The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.503 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Connor Seabold (1-2) will take the mound for the Rockies, his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Seabold has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Giants
|L 5-4
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Logan Webb
|6/8/2023
|Giants
|L 6-4
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Alex Cobb
|6/9/2023
|Padres
|L 9-6
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Yu Darvish
|6/10/2023
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Ryan Weathers
|6/11/2023
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Home
|Dinelson Lamet
|Blake Snell
|6/12/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|James Paxton
|6/13/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Kutter Crawford
|6/14/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/15/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|-
|6/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Dinelson Lamet
|Bryce Elder
|6/17/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Connor Seabold
|Charlie Morton
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.