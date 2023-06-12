Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies hit the field on Monday at Fenway Park against James Paxton, who is projected to start for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is set for 7:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 12, 2023

Monday, June 12, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 56 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado is 15th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

The Rockies rank ninth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 298 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.317).

The Rockies rank 21st with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Colorado strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.18 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.503 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Connor Seabold (1-2) will take the mound for the Rockies, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed two hits in six innings pitched against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

In seven starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Seabold has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Giants L 5-4 Home Connor Seabold Logan Webb 6/8/2023 Giants L 6-4 Home Chase Anderson Alex Cobb 6/9/2023 Padres L 9-6 Home Austin Gomber Yu Darvish 6/10/2023 Padres L 3-2 Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox - Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox - Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves - Away Kyle Freeland - 6/16/2023 Braves - Away Dinelson Lamet Bryce Elder 6/17/2023 Braves - Away Connor Seabold Charlie Morton

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.