Ryan McMahon is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies square off at Fenway Park on Monday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, June 12, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 26 walks and 37 RBI (62 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashing .261/.335/.479 so far this year.

McMahon will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Giants Jun. 8 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Giants Jun. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has collected 55 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 25 runs.

He's slashed .240/.322/.384 on the year.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants Jun. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Giants Jun. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has recorded 61 hits with 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 52 runs.

He has a slash line of .247/.300/.494 on the season.

Devers brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Yankees Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jun. 9 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 at Guardians Jun. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jun. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2

