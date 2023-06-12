Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 12
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Ryan McMahon -- hitting .310 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the hill, on June 12 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Padres.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.479) and total hits (62) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- McMahon is batting .250 with one homer during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- In 41 of 63 games this season (65.1%) McMahon has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (25.4%).
- In 15.9% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has picked up an RBI in 38.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 46.0% of his games this year (29 of 63), with two or more runs four times (6.3%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.292
|AVG
|.229
|.368
|OBP
|.300
|.542
|SLG
|.415
|18
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|4
|24
|RBI
|13
|48/14
|K/BB
|37/12
|2
|SB
|2
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.81 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went seven innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In five games this season, the 34-year-old has amassed a 3.81 ERA and 12.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
