Elehuris Montero Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Elehuris Montero (batting .071 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Elehuris Montero At The Plate
- Montero is batting .203 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two walks.
- In 10 of 24 games this season (41.7%) Montero has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has gone deep in one of 24 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
- Montero has driven in a run in seven games this year (29.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this year (29.2%), including one multi-run game.
Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|.286
|AVG
|.152
|.333
|OBP
|.170
|.357
|SLG
|.283
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|9/2
|K/BB
|22/0
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Crawford (1-3) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.44 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander went three innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .220 to his opponents.
