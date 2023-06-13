On Tuesday, Ezequiel Tovar (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks while batting .248.

Tovar has gotten at least one hit in 67.2% of his games this season (43 of 64), with more than one hit 11 times (17.2%).

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.8%, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate).

In 34.4% of his games this season, Tovar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.8%.

He has scored in 42.2% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.7%.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .271 AVG .222 .306 OBP .270 .441 SLG .361 13 XBH 11 3 HR 2 14 RBI 13 32/4 K/BB 36/7 1 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings