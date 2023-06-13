The Colorado Rockies, including Harold Castro (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford

Kutter Crawford TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Harold Castro At The Plate

Castro is hitting .264 with seven doubles and three walks.

Castro has reached base via a hit in 25 games this year (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

He has not gone deep in his 40 games this year.

Castro has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (27.5%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (12.5%).

He has scored at least one run 12 times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 18 .300 AVG .220 .296 OBP .254 .357 SLG .271 4 XBH 3 0 HR 0 11 RBI 6 15/0 K/BB 11/3 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings