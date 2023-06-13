Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 13
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar (.383 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kutter Crawford and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles) against the Red Sox.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar has 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks while batting .248.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 39 of 59 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (6.8%), homering in 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Profar has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (16 of 59), with more than one RBI seven times (11.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 25 of 59 games (42.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|27
|.278
|AVG
|.213
|.345
|OBP
|.306
|.444
|SLG
|.343
|15
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|18/13
|K/BB
|29/15
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.53 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 84 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
- Crawford makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.44 ERA and 36 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed three innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 3.44 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .220 to opposing batters.
