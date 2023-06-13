Kutter Crawford and Chase Anderson are the projected starters when the Boston Red Sox and Colorado Rockies face off on Tuesday at Fenway Park.

The Rockies are listed as +190 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-250). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Moneyline: -250 (Red Sox)
Underdog Moneyline: +190 (Rockies)
Total: 9.5
Over Odds: -115
Under Odds: -105

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rockies and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Rockies' record against the spread is 3-1-0 over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set spreads in four of those games). Colorado games have gone under the total three times in a row, and the average total in this streak was 11 runs.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been underdogs in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (43.1%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has been at least a +190 underdog on the moneyline six times, losing each of those contests.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Colorado's games have gone over the total in 28 of its 67 chances.

The Rockies are 8-4-0 against the spread in their 12 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-19 12-21 14-14 14-26 17-28 11-12

