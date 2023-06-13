Masataka Yoshida will lead the charge for the Boston Red Sox (33-34) on Tuesday, June 13, when they clash with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (28-40) at Fenway Park at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Red Sox as -225 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +185 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9.5 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Kutter Crawford - BOS (1-3, 3.44 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (0-0, 2.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Rockies and Red Sox game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Rockies (+185), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Rockies win, and you bet $10, you'd get $28.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Jurickson Profar hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 24 games this season and won 13 (54.2%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Boston.

Over the last 10 games, the Red Sox have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers just once, a game they lost.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over two times.

The Rockies have been victorious in 25, or 43.1%, of the 58 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +185 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+220) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+175) Harold Castro 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.