Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Harold Castro -- with an on-base percentage of .229 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the hill, on June 14 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .263 with seven doubles and four walks.
- Castro has gotten a hit in 26 of 41 games this year (63.4%), including seven multi-hit games (17.1%).
- He has not gone deep in his 41 games this year.
- In 26.8% of his games this season, Castro has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (29.3%), including one multi-run game.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.300
|AVG
|.222
|.296
|OBP
|.265
|.357
|SLG
|.270
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/0
|K/BB
|12/4
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Whitlock (3-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the New York Yankees, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.78 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .282 to his opponents.
