Randal Grichuk Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Red Sox - June 14
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Randal Grichuk (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Red Sox.
Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Randal Grichuk At The Plate
- Grichuk has 13 doubles, a triple, a home run and 12 walks while batting .316.
- Grichuk has had a hit in 27 of 35 games this season (77.1%), including multiple hits 13 times (37.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in one of 35 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 31.4% of his games this year, Grichuk has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (8.6%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 17 of 35 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|15
|.347
|AVG
|.279
|.413
|OBP
|.348
|.514
|SLG
|.377
|11
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|9
|17/6
|K/BB
|12/6
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.55 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.2 per game).
- Whitlock (3-2 with a 4.78 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.78 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing hitters.
