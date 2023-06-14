Wednesday's contest features the Boston Red Sox (33-35) and the Colorado Rockies (29-40) clashing at Fenway Park (on June 14) at 7:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-4 win for the Red Sox.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Garrett Whitlock (3-2) to the mound, while Austin Gomber (4-5) will take the ball for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

Rockies vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Rockies have compiled a 2-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in three of those contests).

The Rockies have been victorious in 26, or 44.1%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +190 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 34.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (309 total), Colorado is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.11 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule