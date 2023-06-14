Rafael Devers and Ryan McMahon are among the players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies play at Fenway Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 64 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He's slashing .262/.344/.488 so far this season.

McMahon has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Jun. 12 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Padres Jun. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Padres Jun. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

Jurickson Profar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Profar Stats

Jurickson Profar has collected 59 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He's slashing .247/.324/.393 on the year.

Profar takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Profar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Red Sox Jun. 13 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 at Red Sox Jun. 12 3-for-5 1 0 0 5 vs. Padres Jun. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Jun. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Garrett Whitlock Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Whitlock Stats

The Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock (3-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In six starts, Whitlock has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Whitlock Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Yankees Jun. 9 6.1 7 2 1 6 1 vs. Rays Jun. 3 4.2 6 4 4 5 2 at Diamondbacks May. 27 5.0 3 1 1 4 0 at Brewers Apr. 22 4.0 8 5 5 1 1 vs. Angels Apr. 16 7.0 3 1 1 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Austin Gomber's player props with BetMGM.

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Devers Stats

Devers has 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 18 walks and 56 RBI (63 total hits).

He has a .247/.301/.510 slash line so far this year.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Rockies Jun. 13 2-for-4 2 2 4 8 vs. Rockies Jun. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Yankees Jun. 10 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Yankees Jun. 9 2-for-4 2 1 1 6

Bet on player props for Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.