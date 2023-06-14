Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Red Sox on June 14, 2023
Rafael Devers and Ryan McMahon are among the players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the Colorado Rockies play at Fenway Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Rockies vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Ryan McMahon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
McMahon Stats
- McMahon has 64 hits with 19 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He's slashing .262/.344/.488 so far this season.
- McMahon has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .275 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, five walks and four RBI.
McMahon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Jurickson Profar Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Profar Stats
- Jurickson Profar has collected 59 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.
- He's slashing .247/.324/.393 on the year.
- Profar takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Profar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 12
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Jun. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Jurickson Profar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Garrett Whitlock Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Whitlock Stats
- The Red Sox's Garrett Whitlock (3-2) will make his seventh start of the season.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In six starts, Whitlock has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.
- He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.
Whitlock Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 9
|6.1
|7
|2
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 3
|4.2
|6
|4
|4
|5
|2
|at Diamondbacks
|May. 27
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Brewers
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|8
|5
|5
|1
|1
|vs. Angels
|Apr. 16
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|5
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Austin Gomber's player props with BetMGM.
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Devers Stats
- Devers has 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 18 walks and 56 RBI (63 total hits).
- He has a .247/.301/.510 slash line so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|at Yankees
|Jun. 9
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
Bet on player props for Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.