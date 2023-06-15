Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Ezequiel Tovar (coming off going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is batting .247 with 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.
- In 68.2% of his 66 games this season, Tovar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 7.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 66), and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 34.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 7.6% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 28 times this year (42.4%), including three games with multiple runs (4.5%).
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.271
|AVG
|.222
|.306
|OBP
|.264
|.441
|SLG
|.359
|13
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|14
|32/4
|K/BB
|37/7
|1
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.86 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Braves will send Smith-Shawver (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
