Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harold Castro -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves, with AJ Smith-Shawver on the hill, on June 15 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Red Sox.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro is batting .263 with seven doubles and four walks.
- Castro has had a hit in 27 of 42 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits seven times (16.7%).
- In 42 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Castro has an RBI in 11 of 42 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 12 of 42 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.300
|AVG
|.224
|.296
|OBP
|.264
|.357
|SLG
|.269
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|6
|15/0
|K/BB
|14/4
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Smith-Shawver (0-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
