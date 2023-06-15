Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Moustakas and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas has six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks while hitting .248.
- Moustakas has had a hit in 19 of 41 games this year (46.3%), including multiple hits five times (12.2%).
- Looking at the 41 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (7.3%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this year (29.3%), Moustakas has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.8%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (39.0%), including three multi-run games (7.3%).
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|19
|.212
|AVG
|.286
|.311
|OBP
|.362
|.462
|SLG
|.327
|7
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|5
|15/8
|K/BB
|15/6
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is third in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (72 total, 1.1 per game).
- Smith-Shawver (0-0) starts for the Braves, his second this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
