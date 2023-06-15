Rockies vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 15
Thursday's game between the Atlanta Braves (42-26) and the Colorado Rockies (29-41) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves coming out on top. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on June 15.
The Braves will give the nod to AJ Smith-Shawver and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (4-7, 3.91 ERA).
Rockies vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
Rockies vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 4, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- The Rockies have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (two of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).
- The Rockies have won in 26, or 43.3%, of the 60 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Colorado scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (312 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Rockies have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.13) in the majors this season.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 10
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Kyle Freeland vs Ryan Weathers
|June 11
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Dinelson Lamet vs Blake Snell
|June 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-3
|Connor Seabold vs James Paxton
|June 13
|@ Red Sox
|W 7-6
|Chase Anderson vs Kutter Crawford
|June 14
|@ Red Sox
|L 6-3
|Austin Gomber vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 15
|@ Braves
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs AJ Smith-Shawver
|June 16
|@ Braves
|-
|Dinelson Lamet vs Jared Shuster
|June 17
|@ Braves
|-
|Connor Seabold vs Bryce Elder
|June 18
|@ Braves
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Charlie Morton
|June 19
|@ Reds
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Brandon Williamson
|June 20
|@ Reds
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Ben Lively
