The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies will send AJ Smith-Shawver and Kyle Freeland, respectively, to the mound when the two squads square off on Thursday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Braves as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +200 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run over/under is set in this game.

Rockies vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 9 +100 -120 - - -

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rockies have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their past 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have come away with 26 wins in the 60 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been at least a +200 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 69 games with a total this season.

The Rockies have posted a record of 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-19 13-22 14-14 15-27 18-29 11-12

