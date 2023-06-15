Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will play Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park in the first of a four-game series, on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 56 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 221 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 15th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Colorado has scored 312 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.13 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.498 WHIP this season, second-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Kyle Freeland (4-7) will make his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Diego Padres.

In 14 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Freeland will look to pitch five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 14 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Padres L 3-2 Home Kyle Freeland Ryan Weathers 6/11/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Dinelson Lamet Blake Snell 6/12/2023 Red Sox W 4-3 Away Connor Seabold James Paxton 6/13/2023 Red Sox W 7-6 Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves - Away Kyle Freeland AJ Smith-Shawver 6/16/2023 Braves - Away Dinelson Lamet Jared Shuster 6/17/2023 Braves - Away Connor Seabold Bryce Elder 6/18/2023 Braves - Away Chase Anderson Charlie Morton 6/19/2023 Reds - Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds - Away Kyle Freeland Ben Lively

