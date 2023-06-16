As action in the Terra Wortmann Open approaches an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Andrey Rublev against Tallon Griekspoor. Rublev has the fourth-best odds to win (+500) at OWL Arena.

Rublev at the 2023 Terra Wortmann Open

  • Next Round: Quarterfinals
  • Tournament Dates: June 16-25
  • Venue: OWL Arena
  • Location: Halle, Germany
  • Court Surface: Grass

Rublev's Next Match

Rublev has reached the quarterfinals, where he will play Griekspoor on Friday, June 23 at 11:30 AM ET (after beating Yannick Hanfmann 7-6, 6-3).

Andrey Rublev Grand Slam Odds

  • Wimbeldon odds to win: +2500
  • US Open odds to win: +3300
  • Terra Wortmann Open odds to win: +500

Rublev Stats

  • Rublev beat Hanfmann 7-6, 6-3 on Thursday in the Round of 16.
  • Rublev has won two of his 25 tournaments so far over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 51-23.
  • Rublev is 2-0 on grass over the past 12 months.
  • In his 74 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Rublev has averaged 25.2 games.
  • Rublev, over the past 12 months, has played two matches on grass, and 26.5 games per match.
  • Rublev, over the past 12 months, has won 83.1% of his service games and 25.1% of his return games.
  • On grass over the past 12 months, Rublev has claimed 81.5% of his service games and 34.6% of his return games.

