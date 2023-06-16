Bryan Woo gets the nod for the Seattle Mariners on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners are 18th in baseball with 74 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Seattle's .383 slugging percentage is 25th in MLB.

The Mariners' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Seattle is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (297 total).

The Mariners are 23rd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .309.

The Mariners strike out 9.6 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Seattle has the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

The Mariners have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.216).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 77 home runs rank 17th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 292 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.358 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners are sending Woo (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.

His last time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Kopech (3-5) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed five hits in five scoreless innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Saturday.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Kopech has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Angels W 6-2 Away Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 6/11/2023 Angels L 9-4 Away Logan Gilbert Griffin Canning 6/12/2023 Marlins W 8-1 Home Bryce Miller Jesús Luzardo 6/13/2023 Marlins W 9-3 Home George Kirby Edward Cabrera 6/14/2023 Marlins L 4-1 Home Luis Castillo Eury Pérez 6/16/2023 White Sox - Home Bryan Woo Michael Kopech 6/17/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Gilbert Lucas Giolito 6/18/2023 White Sox - Home Bryce Miller Lance Lynn 6/20/2023 Yankees - Away George Kirby Gerrit Cole 6/21/2023 Yankees - Away Luis Castillo Domingo Germán 6/22/2023 Yankees - Away Bryan Woo Clarke Schmidt

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers - Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers - Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez

