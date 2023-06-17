Elias Diaz -- 2-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Braves.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Colorado with an OBP of .356 this season while batting .300 with 19 walks and 23 runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Diaz is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 44 of 61 games this year (72.1%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (31.1%).

He has homered in seven games this season (11.5%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 22 games this year (36.1%), Diaz has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (16.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this season (32.8%), including three games with multiple runs (4.9%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .336 AVG .264 .376 OBP .336 .579 SLG .364 14 XBH 8 6 HR 1 21 RBI 13 19/8 K/BB 25/11 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings