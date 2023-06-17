On Saturday, June 17, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s Atlanta Braves (44-26) host Ryan McMahon's Colorado Rockies (29-43) at Truist Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -300, while the underdog Rockies have +240 odds to win. Atlanta (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 10 runs for the game (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Braves game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+240) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $34.00 back.

Discover More About This Game

Rockies vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 38 out of the 60 games, or 63.3%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have not played a game with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 75% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have an 8-2 record from the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 62 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (41.9%) in those games.

The Rockies have played as an underdog of +240 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Rockies vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Alfaro 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Nolan Jones 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+160) Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

