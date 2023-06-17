Held from June 15-18, Sahith Theegala will compete in the 2023 U.S. Open at The Los Angeles Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

Looking to place a wager on Theegala at the U.S. Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Sahith Theegala Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Theegala has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

In his past five appearances, Theegala has finished in the top five once.

In his past five events, Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Theegala will try to make the cut for the 18th event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 28 -6 279 0 25 5 8 $6.6M

U.S. Open Insights and Stats

Theegala did not make the cut in either of his last two trips to this event.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,259 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,423-yard length for this week's event.

The courses that Theegala has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,343 yards, while The Los Angeles Country Club will be 7,423 yards this week.

Theegala's Last Time Out

Theegala shot below average on the 12 par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes to finish in the 12th percentile of competitors.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open placed him in the 62nd percentile.

Theegala was better than 88% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.58.

Theegala did not record a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the other competitors averaged 1.2).

On the 12 par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Theegala carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.2).

Theegala's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open were more than the field average of 6.3.

In that most recent outing, Theegala's showing on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Theegala finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on nine of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field average of 4.2.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Theegala fell short compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

U.S. Open Time and Date Info

Date: June 15-18, 2023

June 15-18, 2023 Course: The Los Angeles Country Club

The Los Angeles Country Club Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Par: 70 / 7,423 yards

70 / 7,423 yards

