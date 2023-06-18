Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jurickson Profar (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .239 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks.
- Profar has gotten a hit in 41 of 63 games this year (65.1%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (23.8%).
- Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (6.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Profar has had an RBI in 17 games this year (27.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27 games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|31
|.278
|AVG
|.200
|.345
|OBP
|.282
|.444
|SLG
|.320
|15
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|12
|18/13
|K/BB
|36/15
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.60), 60th in WHIP (1.440), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.