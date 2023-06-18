On Sunday, Jurickson Profar (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

Profar is batting .239 with 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 28 walks.

Profar has gotten a hit in 41 of 63 games this year (65.1%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (23.8%).

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (6.3%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Profar has had an RBI in 17 games this year (27.0%), including seven multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27 games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .278 AVG .200 .345 OBP .282 .444 SLG .320 15 XBH 9 2 HR 3 14 RBI 12 18/13 K/BB 36/15 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings