Nolan Jones Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Braves - June 18
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nolan Jones and his .463 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (63 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Atlanta Braves and Charlie Morton on June 18 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Jones? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones is batting .324 with five doubles, four home runs and nine walks.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his 20 games this season, with at least two hits in 35.0% of them.
- In four games this season, he has hit a long ball (20.0%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
- Jones has had an RBI in nine games this year (45.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%).
- In nine of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|11
|.355
|AVG
|.300
|.429
|OBP
|.378
|.710
|SLG
|.450
|5
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|4
|10/4
|K/BB
|15/5
|4
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (75 total, 1.1 per game).
- Morton (5-6 with a 3.60 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.60), 60th in WHIP (1.440), and 16th in K/9 (10.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.