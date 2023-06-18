The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies will meet on Sunday at Truist Park, at 1:35 PM ET, with Ozzie Albies and Ryan McMahon among those expected to produce at the plate.

Rockies vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 27th in Major League Baseball with just 59 home runs as a team.

Colorado ranks 15th in the majors with a .398 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 318 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 20th in the league.

The Rockies rank 24th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Colorado has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.31 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.511 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Chase Anderson (0-0) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

In six starts, Anderson has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in eight chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/13/2023 Red Sox W 7-6 Away Chase Anderson Kutter Crawford 6/14/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland AJ Smith-Shawver 6/16/2023 Braves L 8-1 Away Dinelson Lamet Jared Shuster 6/17/2023 Braves L 10-2 Away Connor Seabold Bryce Elder 6/18/2023 Braves - Away Chase Anderson Charlie Morton 6/19/2023 Reds - Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds - Away Kyle Freeland Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds - Away Dinelson Lamet Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels - Home Connor Seabold Shohei Ohtani 6/24/2023 Angels - Home Chase Anderson Patrick Sandoval

