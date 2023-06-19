Monday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (37-35) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (29-45) at 7:10 PM (on June 19). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 win for the Reds, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Reds will look to Brandon Williamson (1-0) versus the Rockies and Austin Gomber (4-6).

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH

Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Colorado and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The Rockies have fallen short of covering the runline in the two of their past 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have come away with 26 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Colorado has won 11 of 36 games when listed as at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (324 total), Colorado is the 13th-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.44 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule