Spencer Steer and Ryan McMahon will be among the stars on display when the Cincinnati Reds face the Colorado Rockies on Monday at 7:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Rockies vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 61 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Colorado is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.

The Rockies' .255 batting average ranks 11th in the league this season.

Colorado ranks 13th in the majors with 324 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an OBP of .316 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.44 ERA this year, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.531 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Austin Gomber (4-6) will take the mound for the Rockies, his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

He has started 14 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Gomber has made seven starts of five or more innings in 14 chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

In 14 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 6/14/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Away Austin Gomber Garrett Whitlock 6/15/2023 Braves L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland AJ Smith-Shawver 6/16/2023 Braves L 8-1 Away Dinelson Lamet Jared Shuster 6/17/2023 Braves L 10-2 Away Connor Seabold Bryce Elder 6/18/2023 Braves L 14-6 Away Chase Anderson Charlie Morton 6/19/2023 Reds - Away Austin Gomber Brandon Williamson 6/20/2023 Reds - Away Kyle Freeland Ben Lively 6/21/2023 Reds - Away Dinelson Lamet Andrew Abbott 6/23/2023 Angels - Home Connor Seabold Patrick Sandoval 6/24/2023 Angels - Home Chase Anderson Griffin Canning 6/25/2023 Angels - Home Austin Gomber Tyler Anderson

