Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (37-35) meet Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (29-45) in the series opener at Great American Ball Park on Monday, June 19. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +140 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the contest has been set at 10.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, June 19, 2023

Monday, June 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Brandon Williamson - CIN (1-0, 5.40 ERA) vs Austin Gomber - COL (4-6, 7.29 ERA)

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Read More About This Game

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have been favored 16 times and won nine, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Reds have not played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Cincinnati has a 62.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Reds have been named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times over the last 10 games, and won both matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have come away with 26 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 12-28 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +140 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Rockies had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Rockies vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jurickson Profar 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Randal Grichuk 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Elias Díaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Ezequiel Tovar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200)

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.