Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Reds - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Monday, Ryan McMahon (.757 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his last appearance (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Braves.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon leads Colorado with 72 hits and an OBP of .358, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .517.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- McMahon is batting .500 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a 10-game hitting streak.
- In 47 of 69 games this season (68.1%) McMahon has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).
- In 11 games this season, he has homered (15.9%, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 26 games this season (37.7%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 33 games this year (47.8%), including six multi-run games (8.7%).
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|37
|.292
|AVG
|.266
|.368
|OBP
|.350
|.542
|SLG
|.496
|18
|XBH
|17
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|17
|48/14
|K/BB
|40/18
|2
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.89 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (90 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .260 to opposing batters.
