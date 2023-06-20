Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (3-8) face Nneka Ogwumike and the Los Angeles Sparks (5-6) on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and BSNX.

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Lynx vs. Sparks

Minnesota's 77.2 points per game are only 2.4 fewer points than the 79.6 Los Angeles gives up.

Minnesota has shot at a 41.5% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of Los Angeles have averaged.

The Lynx have compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games they shoot over 44.8% from the field.

Minnesota is making 30.6% of its shots from beyond the arc, which is just 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 31.0% Los Angeles' opponents are averaging on the season.

The Lynx have a 2-4 record when the team makes more than 31.0% of their three-point attempts.

Los Angeles averages 31.8 rebounds a contest, 3.7 fewer rebounds per game than Minnesota's average.

Lynx Injuries