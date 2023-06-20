The Colorado Rockies, including Mike Moustakas (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Ben Lively and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Reds.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Ben Lively
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas is batting .270 with six doubles, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 22 of 44 games this season (50.0%) Moustakas has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (15.9%).
  • Looking at the 44 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (9.1%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Moustakas has had at least one RBI in 31.8% of his games this year (14 of 44), with more than one RBI four times (9.1%).
  • He has scored in 18 of 44 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 22
.212 AVG .322
.311 OBP .391
.462 SLG .407
7 XBH 3
3 HR 1
11 RBI 7
15/8 K/BB 18/7
0 SB 0

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Reds have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.87).
  • Reds pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (91 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Lively (4-4) takes the mound for the Reds in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 4.07 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • The righty's last time out was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 4.07 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
