Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (38-35) will clash with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (29-46) at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, June 20. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

The Rockies have been listed as +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Reds (-190). The total is 10.5 runs for the contest.

Rockies vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Ben Lively - CIN (4-4, 4.07 ERA) vs Noah Davis - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Rockies versus Reds game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Rockies (+155) in this matchup, means that you think the Rockies will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.50 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Elias Díaz hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won 10, or 58.8%, of those games.

The Reds have not yet played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

The Reds played three of their last 10 games as the moneyline favorite, and won all of them.

In its last 10 outings, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (40%) in those games.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 10-20 when favored by +155 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Elias Díaz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Jorge Alfaro 1.5 (-105) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Ryan McMahon 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+145) Jurickson Profar 1.5 (-139) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+195) Nolan Jones 1.5 (-115) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 27th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Think the Rockies can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Colorado and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.