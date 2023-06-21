Elias Diaz -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Andrew Abbott on the hill, on June 21 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .286.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 25th in batting average, 61st in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Diaz has picked up a hit in 69.2% of his 65 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.8% of those games.

In 12.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven in a run in 23 games this season (35.4%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 22 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 34 .336 AVG .244 .376 OBP .314 .579 SLG .354 14 XBH 9 6 HR 2 21 RBI 15 19/8 K/BB 33/12 1 SB 0

