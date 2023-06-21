Wednesday's game at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (39-35) matching up with the Colorado Rockies (29-47) at 12:35 PM (on June 21). Our computer prediction projects a 4-3 victory for the Reds, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (3-0) to the mound, while Connor Seabold (1-3) will get the nod for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rockies vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its foes are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rockies have had a spread set in two of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

The Rockies have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (39.4%) in those contests.

This season, Colorado has been a moneyline underdog of -250 or longer six times, losing every contest.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.4 runs per game (334 total runs).

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.46 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Rockies Schedule